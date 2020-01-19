D.Camp holds first startup pitching event for 2020

D.Camp, a leading South Korean startup accelerator, said Sunday that augmented reality solution startup Qrio and health tech startup 9to6 topped its first pitching competition of 2020, held last week in Seoul.



The event was organized together with InvestHK, an agency responsible for foreign direct investment in Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, a state-run trade organization.







Ki Hee-kyeong, CEO of health tech startup 9to6, delivers a presentation at startup accelerator D.Camp’s pitching event on Jan. 14 in Seoul. (D.Camp)