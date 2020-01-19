D.Camp holds first startup pitching event for 2020

D.Camp, a leading South Korean startup accelerator, said Sunday that augmented reality solution startup Qrio and health tech startup 9to6 topped its first pitching competition of 2020, held last week in Seoul.
The event was organized together with InvestHK, an agency responsible for foreign direct investment in Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, a state-run trade organization.
Ki Hee-kyeong, CEO of health tech startup 9to6, delivers a presentation at startup accelerator D.Camp’s pitching event on Jan. 14 in Seoul. (D.Camp)
Qrio has developed a mobile AR application that helps users create their own virtual action figures based on movie or animation characters, while 9to6 produces custom-designed shoe insoles. Each company received a $5,000 financial reward and a chance to receive up to 300 million won ($258,300) and office space at D.Camp’s headquarters.
“There is currently no dominant player in the 3D content market even though big companies, like Disney, hold most intellectual property rights,” said Jun Son, CEO of the AR startup, adding that Qrio plans to make a YouTube-like platform for the virtual action figure industry.
Ki Hee-kyeong, head of 9to6, said the startup will try to get its insoles into the fitness and sports markets, targeting joggers and runners around the world.
Also participating in the pitching event were ReDWit, which develops a blockchain-based research notes solution; Grape Lab, a social venture that produces environmentally friendly office supplies; and Allfin, a health tech startup for pets.
The participants will partake, as exhibitors, in StartmeupHK, a startup conference that InvestHK plans to hold next month.
