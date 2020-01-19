Yongin aims for an upgrade with better jobs, living spaces

Yongin, a city of 1 million located about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, aims to take the livelihood of its citizens to the next level, with improvements in living environments, job opportunities and municipal services.



“This year will mark the first year for our city to raise the level of all sectors to the next level,” said Mayor Baek Kun-ki.



Under the slogan “Upgrading Yongin,” Baek laid out five policy pillars for this year: invigorating the city economy and its competitiveness, expanding eco-friendly urban spaces, investing in future generations, improving the urban infrastructure and building a society where all citizens are respected.









Mayor Baek Kun-ki outlines the city’s plans to build public parks. (Yongin city government)





The city’s push for job creation and a self-reliant economy received a major boost last year as SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip provider, decided to invest a total of 120 trillion won ($103.5 billion) to build fabrication lines at a new semiconductor complex in the city.



In September, US semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research said it would invest about $100 million to build a technology center in the cluster.



To add impetus to the innovation initiative, the city will implement administrative procedures for the creation of semiconductor clusters, as well as attract more leading companies from home and abroad in fields related to information technology, biotechnology and cultural technology.



Its plans to establish a new residential and commercial town in Giheung-gu, called a “Platform City,” is drawing interest in line with the planned GTX commuter rail network, which will greatly shorten travel time between Giheung and Seoul’s central Gangnam area.







Mayor Baek Kun-ki speaks during a press conference on the creation of a semiconductor cluster with SK hynix. (Yongin city government)