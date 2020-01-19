[Behind the Wheel] GV80 packs in high-tech driving experience, with some unfamiliar functions

Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand Genesis unveiled its first sport utility vehicle GV80 last week, with a goal of selling 24,000 units in South Korea this year.



The model will be launched in North America this summer.







(Hyundai Motor Group)



The Korea Herald had an opportunity to test drive GV80 in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on the day of its launch on Wednesday.



Genesis’ first vehicle based on a rear-wheel-drive platform -- runs on a six-cylinder diesel engine -- which exerts a maximum torque of 60 kilogram-meters and up to 278 horsepower.



Unlike expectations, starting the engine did not make a large, heavy engine sound, like an ordinary diesel engine. Turning the dial knob of the rotary gear selector was also interesting.



While driving, GV80’s double-glazed window glasses and torque-converter automatics reduce the noise and its vibration to the minimum.







