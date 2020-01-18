 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

US reaffirms support for improved inter-Korean relations: Seoul official

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 18, 2020 - 13:01       Updated : Jan 18, 2020 - 13:01

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- The United States has reaffirmed its support for improved inter-Korean relations, a Seoul official said Friday, amid bilateral consultations on how to pursue South-North cooperation projects.

Lee Do-hoon. Yonhap
Lee Do-hoon. Yonhap

Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's chief nuclear envoy, arrived in Washington earlier this week to coordinate the allies' approach to North Korea with his American counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.

At the Thursday meeting, Lee said the two sides discussed ways to bring North Korea back to talks to negotiate its denuclearization, and how to deter the regime from carrying out provocations.

As part of that discussion, he said, they also talked about President Moon Jae-in's renewed push to expand inter-Korean cooperation projects as a way to facilitate the stalled denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

"The US reaffirmed its support for improved South-North relations," Lee told reporters at a briefing, without offering details on Washington's stance on specific inter-Korean projects, such as Moon's interest in allowing individual tours to North Korea.

"We also agreed to coordinate closely on inter-Korean relations, the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace," Lee said.

South Korea has said that individual tours do not fall under the scope of United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

While the US hasn't expressed its position on the individual tours publicly, it has been wary of any flow of resources to North Korea that could undermine its "maximum pressure" campaign against the regime.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114