 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 18, 2020 - 11:16       Updated : Jan 18, 2020 - 14:01

SEOUL/NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean trekkers have gone missing after an avalanche hit the circuit trekking route of Annapurna in Nepal, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.

The incident took place at around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the ministry. Five other South Korean members of the crew are safe.

South Chungcheong Province education office officials hold an emergency meeting on Saturday. Yonhap
South Chungcheong Province education office officials hold an emergency meeting on Saturday. Yonhap

The missing trekkers -- two female and two male -- are known to be teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work.

The South Chungcheong Province Office of Education said a total of 11 teachers from 10 schools left South Korea on Monday to take part in the program. The other two teachers were staying at the accommodations due to health issues.

The site of the incident is known to be some three days' distance from Pokhara on foot.

Local police dispatched officials to the scene early in the morning but are known to be having difficulties in carrying out search operations due to bad weather conditions.

"There is no road connectivity in the incident site and aerial rescue operation also could not be possible due to bad weather throughout the day," China's Xinhua News Agency quoted a local police officer as saying on Friday evening.

The South Korean mission in Nepal has requested active search operations in the area to the local authorities and informed the missing people's families of the incident.

The government will dispatch an emergency team to handle the case and provide necessary support to the families of the victims, the ministry said.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114