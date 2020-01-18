4 S. Korean trekkers go missing after avalanche hits Annapurna

SEOUL/NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean trekkers have gone missing after an avalanche hit the circuit trekking route of Annapurna in Nepal, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.



The incident took place at around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, according to the ministry. Five other South Korean members of the crew are safe.





South Chungcheong Province education office officials hold an emergency meeting on Saturday. Yonhap



The missing trekkers -- two female and two male -- are known to be teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work.



The South Chungcheong Province Office of Education said a total of 11 teachers from 10 schools left South Korea on Monday to take part in the program. The other two teachers were staying at the accommodations due to health issues.



The site of the incident is known to be some three days' distance from Pokhara on foot.



Local police dispatched officials to the scene early in the morning but are known to be having difficulties in carrying out search operations due to bad weather conditions.



"There is no road connectivity in the incident site and aerial rescue operation also could not be possible due to bad weather throughout the day," China's Xinhua News Agency quoted a local police officer as saying on Friday evening.



The South Korean mission in Nepal has requested active search operations in the area to the local authorities and informed the missing people's families of the incident.



The government will dispatch an emergency team to handle the case and provide necessary support to the families of the victims, the ministry said.