[Herald Interview] Lee Byung-hun talks about film on presidential assassination

Upcoming film “The Man Standing Next” goes back to the darkest period of Korea’s democracy, actor Lee Byung-hun said at a press event in Seoul on Friday.



Directed by Woo Min-ho, the movie tells the story of what may be the most shocking event of the 1970s and 1980s -- a presidential assasination. On Oct. 26, 1979, former President Park Chung-hee, who had been in power for 18 years, was killed by one of his closest confidants.







"The Man Standing Next" (Showbox)



The film centers on the 40 days leading up to Park’s assassination. It is based on the non-fiction novel “Directors of Namsan” written by journalist Kim Choong-sik, who had covered the former president’s assassination.



Namsan was where the Korean Central Intelligence Agency -- currently the National Intelligence Service -- was located and represented centralized power during the military dictatorship. The journalist released his coverage as a series in a local newspaper in the 1990s.



In the film, actor Lee takes on the role of Kim Kyu-pyeong, a fictional character inspired by Kim Jae-gyu, who was the director of the CIA and the right-hand man of the president before he killed Park.



Although Park’s assassination has been the subject of multiple productions, Lee says “The Man Standing Next” is different in that it focuses not on the event’s political significance but on the relationships between characters and the changes in dynamics between them, telling the human side of the story.



The movie revolves around the period when longtime military dictator Park became obsessed with the loyalty of his staff.







Lee Byung-hun



Kim Kyu-pyeong breaks down after hearing from former CIA Director Park Yong-gak -- played by Gwak Do-won -- that his position as second-in-command has been replaced.



Veteran actor Lee Sung-min stars as President Park, while Lee Hee-Joon takes the role of the head of the president’s security team. Kwak Sang-cheon who stands between the president and Kim Kyu-pyeong, tries to become the new right-hand man.



As Kim Jae-gyu remains a controversial figure, Lee Byung-hun says he tried to stick with the script as much as he could so that he would not distort the audience’s understanding of Kim.



“The public’s opinion on whether Kim had acted for the good of society or out of his personal feelings (against the president) is still very controversial, and the director and I wanted to make sure that this fact does not change even when people leave the cinema after watching the film,” he said.



To that end, Lee invested much time and effort in studying historical documents and information related to the incident, trying to get into character by understanding Kim Jae-gyu’s decisions and behavior.



In the movie, Lee’s emotions and words are restrained, reflecting Kim Kyu-pyeong’s psychology and sense of betrayal -- close to madness -- through tiny hints in facial expressions and behavior.



The conflict peaks at the climactic last scene where Kim is ready to kill the president.



“In the scene, like anyone in his shoes, Kim is not in his right mind, and I wanted the audience to be captivated by his madness,” Lee said. “I tried to show the momentary seconds when Kim comes back to reality in order to maximize the confusion and delusion that he is going through.”



Echoing the words of the film’s director, Lee said the interpretations of both the historical event and the movie are up to the audience.







By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)