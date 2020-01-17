 Back To Top
National

Indonesia releases ship with S. Korean crew members after 100 days of detention

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 17, 2020 - 19:47       Updated : Jan 17, 2020 - 19:47
Indonesia released a ship carrying South Korean crew members Friday after about 100 days of detention for violating territorial waters, diplomatic sources said.

The Panama-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier, named DL Lily, was seized by Indonesia's Navy on Oct. 9. Aboard were a South Korean captain and eight South Korean and eight Indonesian sailors.

The captain got back related documents, including passports, and was granted approval for departure by Indonesian authorities, according to the ship-owning company and South Korea's embassy in Indonesia.

(Operator of DL Lily)
(Operator of DL Lily)


The LPG carrier was en route to Singapore at the time of the seizure. South Korean authorities plan to conduct a probe into the incident when the ship arrives in Singapore on Saturday.

Another South Korean cargo ship, named CH Bella, is still being held in Indonesia on the same charges. The ship that carries four South Koreans and 19 Indonesians was seized last week.

"We are closely cooperating with Indonesia's Navy over the issue," said a military attache in South Korea's embassy in Indonesia.

(Yonhap)
