[Herald Interview] Korea plays instrumental role for Rolls Royce: CEO

Luxury carmaker Rolls Royce sold a record 5,152 cars globally in 2019, up 25 percent on-year. And the Korean market was “instrumental” in this achievement with the popularity of the Cullinan here, Rolls Royce’s top executive said on Jan. 7.
“It has been an excellent year for our brand. And South Korean market has seen tremendous growth, very solid, robust and successful -- a market very important to our business,” Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said in an exclusive phone interview with The Korea Herald.
According to the 116-year-old British carmaker, sales growth in Korea was 31 percent, higher than global sales growth of 25 percent, with 161 luxury cars sold here.
In terms of sales in key global markets, North America remained top, accounting for a third of global sales, followed by China and Europe. Other major markets include Russia, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Qatar.
He attributed Koreans’ interest in Rolls Royce to its first-ever sport utility vehicle, the Cullinan, launched in 2018.
“The success behind Cullinan comes from practicality,” he said, adding that for the first time, the Rolls Royce was designed for use in daily life, including driving the kids to school.
Muller-Otvos also said the brand has been eyeing the growing number of young clients seeking luxury goods.
“Entire luxury industry is growing year by year. For many of our young clients, the car is a means of luxury,” he said.
He added that as the young generation is keen to experience “something different, something truly unique,” luxury cars have become a way of expressing their own style.
As for the automaker’s transition from combustion to electric vehicles, Muller-Otvos said the project is in the making.
“Last year, we announced that Rolls Royce brand will go electric step by step, and we are on it. It will not happen overnight, but we decided that as a brand, to go electric is right,” he said.
Regarding the persistent adverse market situation, which may threaten the global luxury market, Muller-Otvos said the company is watching the situation closely but is “cautiously optimistic” about achieving another good year in terms of similar sales volume as 2019.
