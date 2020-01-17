[Herald Interview] Korea plays instrumental role for Rolls Royce: CEO

Luxury carmaker Rolls Royce sold a record 5,152 cars globally in 2019, up 25 percent on-year. And the Korean market was “instrumental” in this achievement with the popularity of the Cullinan here, Rolls Royce’s top executive said on Jan. 7.







Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Rolls Royce



“It has been an excellent year for our brand. And South Korean market has seen tremendous growth, very solid, robust and successful -- a market very important to our business,” Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said in an exclusive phone interview with The Korea Herald.



According to the 116-year-old British carmaker, sales growth in Korea was 31 percent, higher than global sales growth of 25 percent, with 161 luxury cars sold here.



In terms of sales in key global markets, North America remained top, accounting for a third of global sales, followed by China and Europe. Other major markets include Russia, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Qatar.







Rolls Royce’s luxury SUV Cullinan Rolls Royce