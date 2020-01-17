Moon to have dinner with ruling party officials

(Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in has invited senior ruling party officials to a dinner with him at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday to thank them for the passage of several key reform bills, his aides said.



The meeting will be joined by Rep. Lee In-young, floor leader of the Democratic Party, and 13 other party officials who led negotiations with some opposition parties in the process of handling the bills, especially those on electoral and prosecution reform. It will be Moon's first dinner with the ruling party leadership at the presidential office in half a year.



Moon is expected to ask them to continue efforts for follow-up reform measures, which include creating a special non-prosecution unit specializing in investigating corruption among high-ranking civil servants and giving greater power to police.








