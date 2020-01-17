Hyundai Motor chief Chung Euisun underlines decarbonizing transportation

Chung Euisun, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, said decarbonizing transportation will support the Hydrogen Council’s vision of building a hydrogen-powered society



According to the company on Friday, Chung, who co-chairs the council, said in an interview that it is the responsibility of Hyundai Motor to extend beyond vehicles and invest in the hydrogen supply chain.



“As an innovator and pioneer in hydrogen-powered mobility, Hyundai Motor Group is willingly taking the responsibility and putting much effort into developing and supplying affordable fuel cell electric vehicles to the general public,” Chung said in the interview with the Hydrogen Council, a global advisory body.





Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun (HMG)