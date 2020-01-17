Chevrolet rolls out Trailblazer as new core SUV model

Chevrolet launched Friday its new sport utility vehicle Trailblazer in Korea, dubbing it as the brand’s “core next-generation model.”



The midsized SUV sits between the compact SUV Trax and Equinox, targeting urban drivers. It contains Chevrolet’s next-generation powertrain and high-tech driving functions, said the American automaker, which is owned by General Motors.





GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem (left) and Vice President Cesar Toledo (right) pose for a photo with the Trailblazer during its launch event in Incheon on Friday. (GM Korea)