S. Korea sees $920m in foreigners’ net purchase last year

Foreign investors in South Korea net purchased some $920 million, or 1.04 trillion won, of locally listed stocks last year, but the figure was conspicuously lower than that of peer emerging economies, data showed Friday.



According to Yuanta Securities, the combined net purchase volume by foreigners on the nation’s benchmark Kospi and tech-laden secondary Kosdaq marked $924 million in 2019.



Among emerging economies, India topped the list in amount at $14.2 billion, followed by Taiwan and Indonesia markets with $9.4 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.







(Yonhap)