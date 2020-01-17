 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Finance

S. Korea sees $920m in foreigners’ net purchase last year

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 17, 2020 - 14:50       Updated : Jan 17, 2020 - 14:50
Foreign investors in South Korea net purchased some $920 million, or 1.04 trillion won, of locally listed stocks last year, but the figure was conspicuously lower than that of peer emerging economies, data showed Friday.

According to Yuanta Securities, the combined net purchase volume by foreigners on the nation’s benchmark Kospi and tech-laden secondary Kosdaq marked $924 million in 2019.

Among emerging economies, India topped the list in amount at $14.2 billion, followed by Taiwan and Indonesia markets with $9.4 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.


(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

In Brazil, Thailand and the Philippines, on the other hand, foreigners net sold -- $11 billion, $1.5 billion and $240 million, respectively.

Foreign investors turned net buyers here last year but were observed to dump local stocks worth $5.16 billion for four consecutive months from August to November.

The prime reasons were mostly external uncertainties, including US-China trade tensions and the political insecurity in Hong Kong, as well as Seoul’s economic friction with neighboring Japan.

The selling spree gained further momentum in November, following the change in Morgan Stanley Capital International’s Emerging Markets Index, which reduced the proportion of Korean stocks.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114