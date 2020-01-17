Three-way merger scenario not yet confirmed: Celltrion affiliates

South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion’s key affiliates said Friday they have yet to set a clear blueprint in regards to Chairman Seo Jung-jin’s hint at the blockbuster merger of Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare and Celltrion Pharm by as early as 2021.



“The company is considering the merger plan on the premise of shareholder agreement, but we have yet to make any confirmation as to how and when the merger would be undertaken,” the three firms said in respective disclosures.



Celltrion affiliates are obliged to disclose progress in the deal within a month.





Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin speaks during the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday (Joint Press Corp)