 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Sports

S. Korea remains at No. 3 in baseball world rankings

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 17, 2020 - 10:46       Updated : Jan 17, 2020 - 10:46

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea stayed at No. 3 in the latest baseball's world rankings released Friday.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation said South Korea will head into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as world No. 3 with 4,622 points, behind Japan (6,127) and the United States (4,676).

Chinese Taipei is in fourth with 4,352 points.

The WBSC rankings measure national team performance -- from under-12 to professional -- in WBSC-sanctioned international competitions over a four-year period.

At the most recent WBSC tournament, the Premier12 last November, South Korea finished as the runner-up to Japan.

These rankings will be the basis of the groupings at Tokyo 2020, where six countries will be divided into two groups.

Japan is in as the host country, and South Korea qualified for the Olympics by finishing as the top Asia/Oceania country, other than Japan, at the Premier12. Mexico (the top American nation at the Premier12) and Israel (winner of Africa/Europe qualifying) have also secured their Olympic berths.

The remaining two spots will be filled this spring.

In March, the US will compete at the Americans qualifying event in Arizona, with Canada, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic also in the field. The final qualifying tournament, which will bring together runners-up from regional qualifying events and other representatives, will take place in April in Chinese Taipei.

The US fate will likely determine whether South Korea gets grouped with Japan and plays the opening game at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium in Fukushima. The venue is only about 70 kilometers from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, which was disabled after suffering major damage from the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, and has since caused concerns about radioactive contamination in the area.

If the US fails to qualify for the Olympics, then Japan and South Korea will be the two highest-ranked teams in the Olympics and will likely be separated in the preliminary round. Should the US make it to Tokyo 2020, it would make South Korea the third best team in the tournament based on world rankings and could put the two Asian rivals in the same group.

After the opening game in Fukushima, the remaining baseball matches will be played at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114