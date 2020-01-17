US sends nuke-detecting plane to air base in Japan

The United States has deployed a WC-135W radiation detection plane to one of its air bases in Japan, an aviation tracker said Thursday, a move seen as aimed at beefing up surveillance of North Korea.The WC-135W Constant Phoenix arrived at Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa, Aircraft Spots said in a Twitter post, without elaborating on the exact time of the arrival.Nicknamed the "nuke sniffer," the WC-135W played a key role in detecting radioactive leaks after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union in 1986.It is unclear whether the purpose of the deployment was for a simple stopover or for an operation.An RC-135S Cobra Ball surveillance aircraft is also known to have been deployed at Kadena Air Base. (Yonhap)