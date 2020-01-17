Incheon airport partners with Indonesian firms to win local deal

(Yonhap)



The operator of South Korea's main gateway said Friday it has partnered with Indonesia's two state-owned companies to win a local airport expansion project.



The Incheon International Airport Corp. signed a "consortium agreement" with Indonesia's airport operator PT Angkasa Pura 1 and public builder PT Wijaya Karya to obtain the deal to expand the Batam Hang Nadim Airport, IIAC said in a statement.



Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority began the bidding process in May last year and aims to select the final bidder for the expansion project by June, it said.



The final bidder will have the rights to operate the expanded Batam airport for 35 years, Incheon airport said. (Yonhap)








