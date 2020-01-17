 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Incheon airport partners with Indonesian firms to win local deal

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 17, 2020 - 10:27       Updated : Jan 17, 2020 - 10:27
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The operator of South Korea's main gateway said Friday it has partnered with Indonesia's two state-owned companies to win a local airport expansion project.

The Incheon International Airport Corp. signed a "consortium agreement" with Indonesia's airport operator PT Angkasa Pura 1 and public builder PT Wijaya Karya to obtain the deal to expand the Batam Hang Nadim Airport, IIAC said in a statement. 

Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority began the bidding process in May last year and aims to select the final bidder for the expansion project by June, it said.

The final bidder will have the rights to operate the expanded Batam airport for 35 years, Incheon airport said. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114