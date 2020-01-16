 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

S. Korea, China hold working-level defense talks over peninsula

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 16, 2020 - 21:21       Updated : Jan 16, 2020 - 21:21
South Korea and China held working-level defense talks in Seoul on Thursday on ways to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and enhance bilateral cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the 18th round of bilateral policy consultations, Lee Won-ik, director general of international policy at the Ministry of National Defense, and his Chinese counterpart, Song Yan Chao, exchanged their assessments of the recent security situation on the peninsula, according to the ministry.

They shared the need for support and cooperation by Beijing, as well as the international community, to denuclearize North Korea and establish a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, it added. 


(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on the North's nuclear weapons program have been stalled since the breakdown of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February 2019.

Also on the table were a variety of measures to deepen bilateral ties, such as the South Korean defense minister's visit to China and enhanced communication mechanisms between the two sides, according to the ministry.

"With a goal to help bring the bilateral relations a notch higher, the two sides agreed to make proactive efforts for strengthening cooperation in defense fields," the ministry said in a release.

Seoul and Beijing have vowed to push for the opening of additional communication lines between their navies and air forces.

Currently, Seoul and Beijing maintain one such line between their armies.

Bilateral military exchanges have recovered recently, after the serious deterioration of diplomatic ties following the installation of a U.S. missile defense system, called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), in South Korea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit South Korea in the first half of this year, according to officials. President Moon Jae-in invited Xi to the South during their summit talks in Beijing last month. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114