Woori Financial walks away from W2tr Prudential Life bid

Woori Financial Group, South Korea’s fourth-largest banking group by assets, walked away from a bid to buy a 100 percent stake in Prudential Life Insurance of Korea, according to the group on Thursday.



Woori Financial, Korea’s only banking group without an insurance unit, did not join the preliminary bidding round for the sale of a 2 trillion-won ($1.73 billion) stake in Prudential Financial’s Korean unit, a spokesperson of the group said.



Other talked-about contenders, including KB Financial Group, MBK Partners, Hahn & Co. and IMM Private Equity, joined the bidding Thursday, an investment banking source told The Korea Herald.





Prudential Life Insurance of Korea Headquarters in Seoul