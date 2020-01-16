 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul Real Estate Forum names new head

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jan 16, 2020 - 18:13       Updated : Jan 16, 2020 - 18:17
The Seoul Real Estate Forum said Thursday that it had named Wang Jeong-han as its sixth president.

Wang, 57, will double as head of the SREF and the Seoul-based Ara Group Architects and Planners, dedicated to architecture, design, construction management and audits in South Korea. Wang has led Ara since 1998. 

Wang Jeong-han
Wang Jeong-han
Founded in 2003, the SREF is a forum comprising some 200 members, including real estate professionals and professors in Korea.

The forum holds monthly seminars that center on the latest trends in the Korean property market, ranging from retail developments to shared workspaces. The forum has also handed out scholarships to college students majoring in real estate.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
