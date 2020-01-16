[Newsmaker] Transgender sergeant seeks to continue serving in military

The South Korean Army said Thursday that it is reviewing whether a transgender staff sergeant, who underwent a sex reassignment surgery while enlisted, should be allowed to serve as a servicewoman.
The 20-something tank driver, who was serving in a unit in Gyeonggi Province, had undergone a sex reassignment surgery in December in Thailand after approval from her unit. The staff sergeant, while recovering at a national army hospital, had applied for a legal sex change and expressed her wish to continue to serve in the Army.
It marks the first such case for a solider on active duty.
Under the Defense Ministry’s ordinance, active servicemen who damage their genitals are subject to an investigation. Following the investigation, the trans sergeant received “Grade 3 for mental and physical disability” and was referred to a committee tasked with reviewing whether to allow her to continue serving in the Army.
“We welcome the commencement of trans sergeants (serving in the military),” said Lim Tae-hoon, chief of the Center for Military Human Rights Korea. “The sergeant as well as his unit strongly hope that the sergeant can continue to serve with them so we are expecting a positive result.”
The sergeant seeks to delay the review process by the Army’s discharge review board until after she gets approval for a legal sex change from a court, according to the organization.
Under Korea’s regulations on military recruitment, transgender people are considered to be mentally disabled with “gender identity disorder” and unfit for the military service.
But there are no rules on those who were enlisted in the military as a man and subsequently underwent sex reassignment surgery while being conscripted. All able-bodied men in Korea are required to serve in the military for up to 24 months to deter aggressions from North Korea.
There are no homosexual people openly serving in the military in Korea. Though homosexuality is not illegal in South Korea, discrimination against sexual minorities remains widespread across Korean society.
