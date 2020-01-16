NTS publishes year-end tax settlement manuals for foreigners

South Korea’s tax agency said Thursday that it has published its year-end tax settlement manuals for foreigners in English, Chinese and Vietnamese.



The publication of tax manuals in foreign languages, while are available both online and offline, comes as the number of foreign employees has been growing.



According to the National Tax Service data, Chinese and Vietnamese filers for the 2018 year-end tax settlement accounted for 44 percent of the total filers.







(Yonhap)