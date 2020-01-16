‘I am innocent’: Ex-convict granted chance for exoneration

A paroled ex-convict who spent 19 1/2 years locked behind bars as a child rapist and killer is challenging his 1989 conviction, with a new trial slated for next month.



The man, 53, who wanted to be identified only by his surname Yun, told The Korea Herald on Thursday that “a chance to clear my name has come,” after “three decades framed as a criminal.”



Suwon District Court on Wednesday said the pretrial hearing for Yun would take place at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 6, following the announcement of its decision Tuesday to approve his Nov. 13 request for a retrial.





