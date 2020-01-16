ICT Ministry to ramp up R&D support, investment

The Ministry of Science and ICT said fostering the industries of data, network and artificial intelligence will be a priority this year in its annual policy briefing to President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.





President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting where he received a briefing on policy plans from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Communications Commission, Thursday. (Yonhap)



This year, the ICT Ministry will control some 24 trillion won ($20.7 billion) for its research and development budget, an increase by about 18 percent from 2019, it said in the presentation held at Daedeok Innopolis, an R&D complex in Daejeon. The budget will be spent in sectors with growing importance, such as artificial intelligence, bio technology, 5G networking and space technology.



Korea Communications Commission joined the briefing. The two were the first to deliver policy plans to the president, which Cheong Wa Dae said reflected the administration’s focus on science technology.



“Science and technology have power to change the lives of citizens. They are also the sources that will drive the nation’s future growth and solve social issues,” President Moon said.



The ministry said the government will aim to maintain regulation at the bare minimum, while making updates on outdated regulations.





ICT Minister Choi Ki-young speaks at a press conference at the main government office complex in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)