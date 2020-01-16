Celltrion chairman floats possibility of company consolidation

SAN FRANCISCO – South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion is likely to be consolidated with two of its subsidiaries -- Celltrion Healthcare and Celltrion Pharm -- by as early as 2021, if the shareholders approve, a top executive said Wednesday



Speaking at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2020 in San Francisco, Chairman Seo Jung-jin also did not rule out the consolidation of two other subsidiaries -- Celltrion Skincure and Celltrion Entertainment.



Although Seo has announced his retirement at the end of 2020, making the consolidation uncertain, Celltrion shares finished on an upbeat note Wednesday on positive speculation.



The Celltrion chairman said he expects a consolidated on-year revenue increase of 100 percent in 2020 and another on-year 100 percent increase the following year. In terms of Celltrion Healthcare, on-year operating profit will be over 50 percent, Seo said.







Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin gives a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2020 in San Francisco. (Joint Press Corps.)