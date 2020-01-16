Foreigners ownership on Kospi hits 13-year high

Foreign stock ownership on Seoul’s benchmark Kospi bourse reached the highest level this week since 2006, industry data showed Thursday.



According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, offshore investors held a net 585.98 trillion won ($431 billion) as of Tuesday -- 38.90 percent of the bourse’s market capitalization of 1,506 trillion won.



The figure is the highest since Aug. 8, 2006, that accounted for 38.91 percent of Kospi’s market value.







