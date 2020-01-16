Hyundai Motor Group to invest W129b in UK EV startup Arrival

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that it will invest 129 billion won ($111 million) in London-based EV startup Arrival, in an effort to secure electric vehicle manufacturing technology and market dominance.



According to the automaker, the two firms agreed to cooperate in developing urban-type EVs, after clinching a deal at the Hyundai Motor Group headquarters on Thursday.





Albert Biermann (right), the head of R&D at Hyundai Motor, and Denis Sverdlov, CEO of Arrival, pose for a photo after clinching a deal at Hyundai Motor Group in Seoul on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)