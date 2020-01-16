Samsung Biologics readies for potential Alzheimer’s deals

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kim Tae-han, the CEO of Samsung Biologics, said Wednesday that he expects to take on contract manufacturing deals for Alzheimer’s disease treatments, and that the company will be ready when the opportunity arises.



Kim, speaking to investors at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2020 in San Francisco, said Biogen’s Alzheimer’s pipeline aducanumab has proven its efficacy through data. The only hurdle to US Food and Drug Administration approval, Kim said, was the compliance issue -- one of Biogen’s two phase 3 clinical trials had fewer people than initially pitched.







Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han (second from left) speaks to reporters at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2020. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)