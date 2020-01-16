Violinist Chung Kyung-wha to perform at Deoksugung

The Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday it will hold a New Year’s concert at the palace Deoksugung at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Korean violinist Chung Kyung-wha and pianist Kim Tae-hyung will perform in the first concert of the year at Deoksugung’s Seokjojeon Hall.
Poster for Deoksugung New Year’s concert
The two artists will be performing violin sonatas of Beethoven and Mozart.
Admission is by invitation only. The Cultural Heritage Administration said that multicultural families and people with disabilities who do not have many opportunities to experience classical music concerts have been invited.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)