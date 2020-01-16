 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

Top Mahindra exec visits Korea to seek support for SsangYong Motor

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 16, 2020 - 14:37       Updated : Jan 16, 2020 - 14:37
A top executive of Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian auto giant that acquired SsangYong Motor in 2010, is in town to seek support for its ailing South Korean subsidiary, according to industry sources Thursday. 

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Managing Director Pawan Goenka (M&M)
Mahindra & Mahindra’s Managing Director Pawan Goenka (M&M)

M&M’s Managing Director Pawan Goenka’s visit to Seoul comes ahead of Ssangyong Motor’s board meeting slated for Jan. 30. He currently serves as chairman of SsangYong Motor’s board.

But the Korean automaker denied that the visit is related to the board meeting. 

SsangYong Motor also said it is not aware of his specific schedule here, although it is highly likely that he will meet with officials of Korea Development Bank, the main creditor bank of SsangYong Motor, to seek financial help for the cash-strapped unit.

Industry sources said that Goenka will also meet with some high-ranked Korean government officials including Lee Mok-hee, who is in charge of the presidential job committee, and Moon Sung-hyun, head of the Economic, Social & Labor Council at Cheong Wa Dae, during his two-day visit. 

Market insiders are closely watching whether M&M – which acquired SsangYang Motor for 522.5 billion won ($450.7 million) -- will commit additional investments.

Since the acquisition, M&M injected 80 billion won in 2013 and 50 billion won earlier this year, raising the Indian company’s stake in the Korean automaker to 74.65 percent.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114