[Weekender] Spending Seollal alone may be unorthodox, but there is still plenty to do in Seoul

As Koreans halt operations and leave on an exodus for their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holiday, travelers and expats alike may find themselves scratching their heads as to how to spend their weekend.



This year, Seollal falls on Jan. 24-26, giving South Koreans a three-day weekend to celebrate with their loved ones.



Customs, family and food are at the heart of this national holiday. However, in recent times, there has been a shift away from traditional celebrations, meaning more to do for those spending Seollal solo.



Traditionally, Korean households ring in the new year with eating tteokguk and jeon at breakfast, performing rituals including “sebae,” or bowing to elders, and “charye,” or ancestral rites, in the morning and pass the time by playing games.







Visitors dress up in hanbok and play traditional Korean games at the Seoul Global Cultural Center in Myeong-dong, Seoul. (Seoul Global Cultural Center)