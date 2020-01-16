Pre-orders for BTS' new album hit all-time high of over 3.4m copies

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

Pre-orders for K-pop super band BTS' upcoming album hit an all-time high of 3.42 million copies within a week after it became available, the album's distributor said Thursday.Since pre-orders for "Map of the Soul: 7," the upcoming fourth full-length album by BTS, began on Jan. 9, the accumulated orders for the album have surpassed more than 3.42 million copies as of Wednesday, according to Dreamus Company, which is in charge of the BTS album's distribution.The number includes pre-orders placed in and outside of South Korea.It is the biggest pre-order volume set by a South Korean music album and 700,000 more copies than what the previous BTS album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," sold in pre-orders in 2019.Currently overseas pre-orders for the new album are available on Amazon, the biggest American online shopping mall, where "Map of the Soul: 7" has been topping the online mall's "CDs & Vinyl" sales chart for the 8th day since the first day of pre-orders.The album is on its way to official release on Feb. 21. On Friday, one of the album's tracks will be pre-released. (Yonhap)