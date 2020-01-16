[Weekender] Korea’s obsession with tallness

“I’m a 12-year-old girl and 158 centimeters tall. All my best friends are at least 160 centimeters in height. My goal is to eventually reach 180 centimeters. Please advise how I can grow taller.”



The anonymous writer of the post on web portal Naver speaks for many others -- children and parents alike -- in their quest to stand above others, literally.



The average height of Koreans was 170 centimeters for men and 157 centimeters for women in 2017, according to the national statistics body’s January 2019 report.







123rf