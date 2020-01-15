US investor Capital Group sells W660b stake in Hyundai Motor

|(Yonhap)
This comes as a result of over 300 transactions by the California-based investment house from Sept. 27 to Dec. 12 last year.
Capital Group did not specify the reason behind the stake sell-off. The disclosure also indicated that Capital Group “will not exercise de facto influence on the management of the company.”
Hyundai Motor is the sixth-largest company by market cap on the main bourse Kospi. Its market cap came to 24.5 trillion won as of Wednesday session’s close.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)