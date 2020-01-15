Lime Asset to freeze additional W500b, FSS likely to launch new probe

FINANCE

Local fund operator Lime Asset Management has recently decided to freeze an additional 500 billion won ($431.4 million) of its funds, prompting the Financial Supervisory Service to launch a new probe of the firm’s risky funds.



With the suspension of withdrawals, the total volume of the fund operator’s delayed payments to investors has risen to nearly 2 trillion won.



In its latest notice sent to financial institutions that had worked as sales channels, Lime Asset said it has decided to delay payments on its funds including Lime Credit Insurance Trade Finance Fund, which was set to mature in April. The balance of the Credit Insurance Trade Finance Fund currently stands at 320 billion won.





Lime Asset Management CEO Won Jong-jun apologizes to investors for suspending the redemption of funds at a press conference held in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2019. (Yonhap)