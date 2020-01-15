Woori mulls appointment of new bank chief over possible FSS sanctions

FINANCE

Woori Financial Group is taking a cautious approach in naming the new chief of its flagship banking business due largely to the recent debacle involving the sale of high-risk private funds, according to industry sources Wednesday.



The group initially planned to complete the appointment of an Woori Bank CEO before the Lunar New Year holidays, which fall Jan. 24-27.



The Financial Supervisory Service is scheduled to convene a meeting Thursday to decide the punishments for the heads of two local commercial lenders, Woori Bank and KEB Hana, for misspelling derivatives-linked funds and securities.



Woori Financial Group Chairman and Woori Bank CEO Sohn Tae-seung (Woori Financial Group)