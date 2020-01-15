Samsung ranks No. 3 in global wireless headset shipments in 2019: data

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's top electronics firm, ranked third in global wireless headset shipments last year, industry data showed Wednesday, though it trailed far behind its rival Apple Inc.Samsung shipped 7.4 million totally wireless headsets for a 6.9 percent market share in 2019, according to data from market tracker Strategy Analytics.TWS refers to Bluetooth stereo headsets that do not have a wire connecting the two earpieces.Apple was the dominant force in the TWS market with a 54.4 percent market share after shipping 58.7 million AirPods, its signature TWS headset product, in 2019.China's Xioami Corp. was the runner-up with an 8.5 percent market share from shipping 9.1 million TWS headsets."Apple is the undisputed leader in the TWS Bluetooth headphone segment," said Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, associate director at Strategy Analytics. "And while it will remain the leader in the category, there is ample opportunity for others to carve out their own portions of the segment."TWS headsets are one of the fastest-growing electronics products in recent years. Strategy Analytics said it expected the TWS headset market to grow to 1.2 billion units in 2024 from 170 million units in 2019. (Yonhap)