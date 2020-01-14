[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages







Winter afternoon tea at Millennium Hilton Seoul



Millennium Hilton Seoul’s Cilantro Deli, located in the main lobby of the hotel, presents afternoon tea with a winter theme. The tea set includes open sandwiches, scones, a gingerbread man and treats shaped like snowmen, Christmas trees and mittens.



The deli’s signature Noel Cake, consisting of a red velvet roll, a green tea roll, a chocolate roll and a mocha roll, will be available for sale along with fruit sponge cake, chocolate sponge cake and macadamia cheesecake.



The Winter Wonderland Afternoon Tea set is available 2-5 p.m. on weekends until the end of January. The price is 49,000 won per person, and reservations can be made at (02) 317-3064.









Strawberry bingsu at The Shilla Seoul



The Shilla Seoul’s Lounge Bar has launched a premium strawberry bingsu. Bingsu is a Korean dessert made of creamy shaved ice with the texture of fluffy snow. The premium strawberry bingsu features premium Korean strawberries, handmade strawberry syrup and strawberry ice cream.



The strawberry bingsu was launched last winter following the popularity of the mango bingsu available in summer. The strawberry bingsu serves two to three people.









Southern European dining at InterContinental Seoul Coex



The hotel’s Sky Lounge, located on the 30th floor, showcases “merenda” from January to March. Merenda is a light meal enjoyed with a light alcoholic beverage during the time between lunch and dinner in southern Europe.



Prepared by chef Luca Carrino from Italy, the meal starts with aperol spritz -- Italy’s most popular aperitif -- followed by savory dishes and Champagne or wine. The merenda also includes the restaurant’s signature pasta.



The meal is available at 76,000 won for two people every afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 3430-8630.









Lunch club at JW Marriott Dongdaemun



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s Tavolo 24 offers a special lunch buffet from January to February on weekdays at a reasonable price. For the “Dongdaemun lunch club,” a variety of Korean dishes will be prepared along with desserts from the strawberry dessert buffet, “Salon de strawberry with Barbie.”



Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the price is set at 78,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2276-3320.









Strawberry afternoon tea at Novotel Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s Gourmet Bar presents the Strawberry Afternoon Tea promotion, using fresh strawberries in season.



The promotion features various strawberry desserts with tea, coffee, special drinks or rose sparkling wine. Customers can choose the strawberry tea set or the tea set paired with brunch. The brunch option includes an omelet, pancakes, French toast and a strawberry ricotta cheese salad.



The promotion is available every day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until April 12. The tea set is priced at 35,000 won for one person and 66,000 won for two.



For more information or reservations, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.