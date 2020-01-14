Marketing startup Marketit scores new funding from investor behind BTS

AlpenRoute was one of the early investors in Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind global pop sensation BTS, and Market Kurly, a startup unicorn that operates a grocery delivery platform.
With the new funding, the startup has secured 7 billion won in total investments, according to officials.
It plans to advance its data management systems and roll out new media services using contents involving social media influencers.
“Marketit has been growing at a solid pace with its data management systems and big data solutions,” said an official from AlpenRoute Asset Management.
“AlpenRoute made the investment decision based on the growth potential of the new media marketing business model in the long run.”
Marketit runs an influencer marketing platform that uses artificial intelligence to match influencers with companies and products. The AI-powered platform automatically manages marketing campaigns from beginning to end.
The platform currently works with 30,000 influencers and has produced 330,000 videos and images so far. It partners with some 1,000 global and domestic brands, including TikTok, Kohler, Nissan, LG Pra.L and GS Shop.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)