Kia’s Telluride chosen as 2020 North American SUV of the Year

Kia Telluride (Kia Motors Corp.)

Kia’s Telluride has been named the 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, the carmaker said Tuesday, marking the first time it has been chosen as a finalist.According to Kia Motors, the Telluride beat out prominent rivals, the Hyundai Palisades and Lincoln Aviator, in the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) awards.“The Telluride’s interior layout and design would meet luxury SUV standards, while its refined drivetrain, confident driving dynamics and advanced technology maintain the premium experience,” said Karl Brauer, executive publisher at Cox Automotive. “Traditional SUV brands take note: there’s a new star player on the field.”Since going on sale in the American market in February last year, nearly 60,000 units of the Telluride have been sold, the carmaker said.Announcing the winners at the TCF Center in Detroit, NACTOY named the Chevy Corvette Stingray as the Car of the Year and the Jeep Gladiator as the Truck of the Year.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)