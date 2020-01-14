New GS chairman asserts ‘innovation’ for 2020

BUSINESS

GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo (right) talks with Stanford University Professor Larry Leifer on Monday at the “Stanford Design Thinking Symposium 2020” held in Seoul for two days. (GS Group)

GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo presented “innovation” as his first management keyword since taking office last month, with the aim of expanding an open innovation culture in the conglomerate, officials said Tuesday.He took the baton to lead the group from his brother Huh Chang-soo last month.“We can increase the sustainability of our business and society by building partnerships with various other enterprises, including startups, and exchange healthy influences,” Huh said while discussing with Larry Leifer, a mechanical engineering professor at Stanford University, at the “Stanford Design Thinking Symposium 2020” held in Seoul for two days from Monday.The symposium hosted by the premier US university is a venue for sharing cases of innovative activities solved through design thinking. It was attended by around 100 executives and employees of the group.“We will actively apply open innovation by collaborating with others and apply advanced methodologies that have been proven by leading companies in Silicon Valley in our affiliates,” Huh said.Leifer expressed gratitude to the group for actively participating in innovation and aspirations.GS Group said it expects to further enhance the level of innovation through active exchanges with Stanford University by actively collaborating and sharing the results of its research.The group also plans to establish a venture capital entity in Silicon Valley in the first half of this year, which will serve as a bridgehead for future strategies such as creating a culture of innovation and discovering new growth engines. (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)