Woongjin Coway seeks lead in air purifier market with filter variables

According to research institute Growth From Knowledge, annual sales of air purifiers in South Korea have more than doubled recently, from about 700,000 in 2016 to 1.8 million in 2018, amid the rising threat of worsening fine and ultrafine dust levels.
|(Woongjin Coway)
Korea’s No. 1 rental company of air purifiers by sales, Coway said it has differentiated its products equipped with special filters. In December, Coway rolled out Coway Interior Air Purifier (AP-1019D), which offers the “air-matching filter service,” an independent service provided by Coway.
The service has been developed to reflect different living factors, such as the weather, season and environment. Customers are able to choose a filter that fits their needs, and Coway changes and manages the filter every two months, the company explained.
The four air-matching filters Coway offers are designed to target fine dust, exhaust gas, sick building syndrome and deodorization.
Coway also has a wall-hanging air purifier (AP-1519B) that is equipped with a double ultrafine dust collecting filter, developed based on its 26 years of expertise, the company said.
“The essence of air purifiers lie in the filters that purify the polluted air. Coway seeks to provide a whole new experience by offering a different filter technology,” Kim Hyung-kwon from Coway said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)