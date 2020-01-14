LG joins hands with US firm for in-vehicle infotainment system

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has signed a partnership with US-based automotive voice recognition solutions provider Cerence Inc. to develop an in-vehicle infotainment system.Under the deal, which was signed on the sidelines of Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week, LG and Cerence will collaborate in developing a webOS Auto-based IVI system equipped with voice recognition features.WebOs Auto is a Linux-based automotive infotainment platform specially designed to provide solutions for connected cars. Its openness allows companies in various sectors -- from system on chip to cloud service -- to use the platform.Cerence is a spinoff company of conversational artificial intelligence program developer Nuance Communications Inc.Its automotive voice recognition solutions have been applied to more than 300 million vehicles, according to the company.LG has been boosting its efforts to develop in-vehicle infotainment systems with major players in the industry, including Microsoft and Qualcomm.Last week, it announced that it will also establish a joint venture with Swiss-based software firm Luxoft to develop upgraded automotive solutions. (Yonhap)