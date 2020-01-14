S. Korea delivers $5.7m in humanitarian aid to NK this month: UN

According to the data released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, South Korea has delivered $4 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) and another $1.7 million to the North's Red Cross Society as of Friday.
|(Reuters)
The combined amount marks the largest portion of $7.75 million donated to the North this year so far, followed by Switzerland's $1.35 million donation and Germany's $672,000.
South Korea unveiled the plan last month to provide money to help North Korea repair typhoon-hit facilities in the Pyongan and Hamgyong provinces, and conduct drills to beef up North Koreans' disaster preparedness.
Earlier, the government also said it will donated $5 million to WHO for a humanitarian project to increase access to medical treatment for North Korean women and children. Of the total, $1 million was delivered last month, according to the data. (Yonhap)