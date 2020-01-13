Manila-bound flights canceled due to volcanic eruption

BUSINESS

South Korean air carriers canceled flights connecting Incheon and Manila following a volcanic eruption that covered areas of the Philippines with ashes, industry sources said Monday.Earlier in the day, Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's top flag carrier, canceled three flights departing from Incheon International Airport to Manila, along with three returning flights.Global flights bound for Manila have been disrupted since Sunday following the eruption of Taal Volcano, located 65 kilometers south of the capital, which led to an evacuation of around 6,000 residents and tourists.Korean Air also canceled two round trips connecting Incheon and Manila on Sunday after the Philippines decided to shut down Ninoy Aquino International Airport, its main gateway."We decided to cancel the flights on concerns that volcanic ashes may damage airplanes' engines," an official from the Korean Air said. "More flights are expected to be delayed down the road."The company said it is considering operating flights from Clark International Airport, located north of Manila, as an estimated 1,300 passengers are stranded in the capital city due to the cancellations.Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest carrier, also canceled three round trips connecting Incheon and Manila after the eruption.Jeju Air Co., South Korea's largest low-cost carrier, suspended its flights to Guam on concerns over volcanic ashes. Asiana Airlines decided to redirect its flight to Saipan. (Yonhap)