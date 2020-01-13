[Diplomatic circuit] ICCK names Sachin Satpute as new chairman

“While the Indian economy is also navigating through rough times, the government’s push for infrastructure development and the thrust for structural reform … will enable India to achieve sustained economic growth in the future,” Satpute said in a statement.
“And I can see the ICCK playing a significant role to enhance India-Korea trade. I look forward to the ICCK continuing to contribute to the next phase of business development between India and Korea,” he added.
He succeeds Ssangyong Motor Company CFO and Vice President Vasudev Tumbe.
|Sachin Satpute, Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea’s newly elected chairman (ICCK)
Satpute has been serving as the president of Novelis Asia, the world’s largest aluminum recycler, since June 2016.
He is also a board member of Ulsan Aluminum, a joint venture between Novelis Korea and Japan’s Kobe Steel.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)