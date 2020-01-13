[From the scene] LG’s large-screen OLED TVs increasingly popular in US

BUSINESS

A US consumer is introduced to LG Signature OLED 8K model at Best Buy in Arroyo Crossing Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday. (LG Electronics)

LAS VEGAS -- At the TV section of Best Buy Arroyo Crossing Parkway in Las Vegas -- the largest electronics retail chain in the US -- South Korea’s LG Electronics boasts its organic light-emitting diode TV lineup on its display wall next to competitors like Sony and Samsung Electronics.Among others, the latest 88-inch LG Signature OLED Real 8K model with the official 8K Ultra HD logo granted by US Consumer Technology Association stood out, capturing the attention of visitors with its stunning picture quality.Although it is less than one year since the OLED 8K model was launched in the US, the South Korean tech giant has had a good start with the highest-end model with the largest-ever screen and unrivaled picture quality, according to the company’ US branch.“Because American consumers prefer large-size TVs unlike in other markets, one of the most popular models is 77-inch OELD TV here,” said Lee Hyun-cheol, an official in charge of home entertainment product marketing at LG’s USA office. “We are also selling two to three 8K TVs every week across all regions here.”In addition to the preference for large-screen TVs due to the characteristics of American housing structuring involving large living rooms, US consumers have a penchant for compact designs and clear picture quality, which has led to the growing popularity of OLED TVs, the official said.LG’s OLED TVs were praised by various consumer organizations in the US last year.Consumer Report, the largest nonprofit consumer association, named 55-inch LG OLED TV as the top TV product of 2019 in terms of performance and price competitiveness.“Even with a high price tag of around $5,000, large-screen OLED TVs are selling well because US consumers have a solid preference for OLED over LCD TVs,” the LG official said. “They are more fond of 4K OLED than 8K LCD.”In the growing OLED TV market in the US, LG currently accounts for 75 percent of the market.The Korean company is also eyeing the growth potential of 8K TV market and is planning to spur sales.“Soon we will be expanding the area of the TV display wall in the store to step up marketing and exposure to consumers here,” the official said.According to IHS Markit, North America is forecast to be the biggest market for 8K TVs with a 27.1 percent share this year.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)Korea Herald correspondent