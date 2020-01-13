Goldman Sachs, SK to jointly invest W50b in cold warehouse operator

Belstar in the first tranche will raise 25 billion won funding each from Goldman Sachs and SK Corp. -- the holding company of conglomerate SK Group. The two investors may opt to invest an additional 12.5 billion won each within a year.
Belstar currently operates a logistics center in Oseong Industrial Complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The facility is known to be the world’s first energy-independent cold chain logistics center that combines the LNG cold energy technology with a photovoltaic system, fuel cell power generation and an energy storage system. The funding is also meant to support its operations, according to Goldman Sachs. The investment firm has a track record of investing over $4 billion in Korean companies since 1999.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)