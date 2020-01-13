Starbucks Korea to hire handicapped baristas for regular employment in Q1

According to the coffee chain, it will take applications starting from Monday until 5 p.m. on Jan. 23.
|(Starbucks Korea)
The employment process includes document screening, interviews and field tests in the form of five weeks of training, before the final result is announced.
Starbucks first began its hiring program for handicapped baristas in 2007, and made the program a quarterly process after inking an employment promotion agreement with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities in 2012.
As of December 2019, 409 baristas with disabilities were working at Starbucks locations across the country, the company said. With a fair advancement process, 51 of them have been promoted to undertake positions higher than middle managers, the company added.
Those interested can apply at http://job.shinsegae.com or www.worktogether.or.kr
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)