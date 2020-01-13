Go to Mobile Version

McDonald’s to hire 600 permanent employees this year

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Jan 13, 2020 - 16:04
  • Updated : Jan 13, 2020 - 16:04

McDonald’s said Monday it will hire a total of 600 permanent employees this year, the biggest number since it entered the Korean market in 1988.

According to the burger chain, the figure comprises about 200 restaurant managers for duties such as customer management, quality checks and human resources management. 

McDonald’s employees (McDonald‘s)

The remaining 400 permanent employees will be hired for McDonald’s new position of restaurant shift manager. Only temporary staff working at the company can apply for the position.

“McDonald’s decided to hire more permanent workers, as part of its efforts to foster more experts in the ever-growing dine-out industry and to create more jobs to contribute to society as a responsible, global company,” McDonald’s Korea CEO Cho Ju-yeon said.

