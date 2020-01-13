Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Mundipharma partners with Samsung Bioepis for Hong Kong, Taiwan

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jan 13, 2020 - 16:14
  • Updated : Jan 13, 2020 - 16:17

UK-based Mundipharma said Monday it has secured a partnership with Korea’s Samsung Bioepis to commercialize its first-wave biosimilar candidates in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The partnership covers Samsung Bioepis’ biosimilar candidates in the field of immunology and oncology, including SB5 (adalimumab), SB4 (etanercept), SB3 (trastuzumab) and SB8 (bevacizumab).


(Yonhap)

Mundipharma will be the exclusive commercialization partner, while Samsung Bioepis will remain responsible for clinical development, regulatory registration and manufacture of the biosimilars.

“This partnership brings together Samsung Bioepis’ proven biosimilar development platform with Mundipharma’s commercial acumen and market insight and ability to increase patient access to proven treatments,” said Mundipharma CEO Raman Singh in a statement. “This partnership will help to address the patient need in two important territories in Asia for immunology and oncology treatments.” 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114